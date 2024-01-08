From Ibrahim Ali Khan to Pashmina Roshan, 9 most awaited Bollywood debuts in 2024

From Ibrahim Ali Khan to Pashmina Roshan, many star kids and newbies are gearing up for their Bollywood debut in 2024. Bollywood debuts 2024

Here is a round-up:

1. Junaid Khan

With high expectations in many fans, Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan will finally make his debut with Yash Raj Films’ Maharaj. As per reports, the film will premiere on Netflix as a part of YRF’s collaboration with the OTT giant. Amid this, Junaid has already started shooting for his second film co-starring Sai Pallavi.

2. Veer Pahariya

Recently, Sky Force, a film based on India’s first and deadliest airstrike against Pakistan’s teaser was released. The teaser had introduced Veer Pahariya who is making his acting debut with the Sandeep Kewlani directorial alongside Akshay Kumar. Veer is the materanl grandson of former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Sushilkumar Shinde and Sikhar Pahariya’s brother. The debutant had worked as an assistant director and stunt double in Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya.

3. Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor is all set to make her pan-India debut in a South film opposite the Mohanlal in Vrushabha. The multi-language film is scheduled to release this year. Moreover, she will feature with Laksh Lalwani in another project titled Bedhadak, produced by Dharma Productions.

4. Rasha Thadani

Eeven before entering the industry, Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani has to back-to-back film offers in her kitty. She is already a social media sensation and has bagged two films. Rasha will join Aaman Devgan in Abhishek Kapoor’s yet to be titled next. As per reports, the film will release in February 2024. And, she will also make her Telugu debut in Ram Charan‘s next film RC 16.

5. Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son, will soon step into the Bollywood industry with his debut film Sarzameen this year. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film is being directed by Kayoze Irani, son of Boman Irani. As per reports, Kajol will also play a pivotal role in the project.

6. Pashmina Roshan

Pashmina Roshan, Hrithik Roshan’s cousin is looking forward to her Bollywood debut in 2024 with her first release Ishq Vishq Rebound, alongside Jibraan Khan and Rohit Saraf. The film is a sequel of Shahid Kapoor’s Ishq Vishk. According to reports, she also has another film with Tiger Shroff in her kitty, also starring Sara Ali Khan.

7. Aaman Devgan

Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan, who is very close to the Devgn family, is also set to make his Bollywood debut in Abhishek Kapoor’s untitled next, sharing screen space with debutant Rasha Thadani. His uncle Ajay will also be a part of the film. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, it will hit the theatres on February 9, 2024. The same was confirmed by Trade analyst Taran Adarsh in an Instagram post.

8. Jibraan Khan

Jibraan Khan is not a new name in the entertainment, but he is making his return as a debutant in his elder self, after playing the role of young Krrish, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s son in Karan Johar’s Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham. The actor is now gearing up for his Bollywood debut in Ishq Vishk Rebound, the sequel of Ishq Vishk, with Pashmina Roshan.

9. Ahaan Panday

Ahaan Panday, Ananya Panday’s cousin, will also make his acting debut in Bollywood in 2024. According to reports, he has been training under the YRF banner and will soon have his own film as the lead with them. The star kid gained massive attention on social media after his dance videos from sister Alanna Panday’s wedding went viral.