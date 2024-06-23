Ameesha Patel will do Gadar 3 on this condition; defends Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2: 'I love Sakina...'

‘Gadar 2 was a great film’

A fan tweeted, "In Gadar 3 can your screen time be increased please? I genuinely slept in scenes jaha aap nahi the (When you were not on screen). I visit theatres with my hard-earned money to see you."

Ameesha tweeted back at the fan, "Firstly... Gadar 2 was a great film and the screenplay was executed as per the script; it’s very important to keep that as top priority if you want your film to be loved. As an actor, one can’t be selfish and must keep the film before our needs. I love Sakina (her Gadar character) and I value the love of you all have towards Sakina. But yes, if offered Gadar 3, I will surely only do it if I’m superrrr happy with the script, as I was in Gadar 1."

More about Gadar 2

Set in 1971, Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh (Sunny Deol)'s journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet Singh (Utkarsh Sharma), from the Pakistani Army. Ameesha is once again seen as Tara's wife Sakina.

Ameesha on Humraaz 2

Ameesha also confirmed Humraaz 2, saying that its script is in the works. She tweeted, "Script work is fully on for HUMRAAZ 2 as per Abbas-Mustan ji... my super cool Bobby (Bobby Deol) nein Animal mein dhamaka kar diya tho script woh level ki is needed (Bobby was so good in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal and the Humraaz 2 script needs to do him justice), which directors and producers are working on. This is all I know... once I know more, I will surely let all fans know."

The 2002 thriller, directed by the duo Abbas–Mustan, starred Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna, and Ameesha.