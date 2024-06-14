 Ameesha Patel says she and Sunny Deol ghost-directed Gadar 2: ‘We had arguments with the director’ | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Ameesha Patel says she and Sunny Deol ghost-directed Gadar 2: ‘We had arguments with the director’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Jun 14, 2024 02:45 PM IST

Ameesha Patel said there was ‘creative discomfort’ while shooting Gadar 2. She also stated the conditions under which she would come on board to do Gadar 3.

Ameesha Patel is opening up about the creative differences during the shoot of Gadar 2, and how it was Sunny Deol and her who stepped in and made space for many changes in the film. Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Ameesha said that Kunal Goomer deserves the maximum credit for the success of the film. (Also read: Esha Deol reacts to Ameesha Patel claiming star kids like Kareena Kapoor and her 'snatched' roles from her)

Gadar 2 stars Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol.
Gadar 2 stars Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol.

What Ameesha said

During the interview, when Ameesha was asked whether she would do Gadar 3, she said, “If Gadar 3 is offered to me, there would be conditions. Because there was a lot of creative discomfort that Sunny and I both had and the journey was not an easy one. We both did a lot of editing, re-shooting… we both had a lot of creative discussions and arguments with our director to make Gadar brand ultimately as we see on the big screen. Sunny and me were almost like semi-ghost directors on that. The film was taken to another direction which we had to draw back, because Gadar the brand was always Sakeena and Tara.” In the film, Ameesha reprised her role as Sakeena and Sunny as Tara Singh.

‘Gadar 2 was actually going to be gutter’

Ameesha also credited her business partner Kunal Goomer for stepping in and saving the film. “Gadar 2 was actually going to be gutter. If Kunal Goomer had not stepped in, alerted even Sunny…that these things have gone wrong so when you go for the action schedule, please correct certain things. Sunny was alerted, started correcting the action, the edits…There were a lot of disputes because there was another hidden agenda that was there with Mr Anil Sharma and he was deviating from making Gadar.”

Ameesha had accused Anil Sharma Productions of mismanagement during the shooting of their upcoming film Gadar 2 in Chandigarh.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. It hit the theatres on August 11 last year and went on to become a blockbuster.

 

Ameesha Patel says she and Sunny Deol ghost-directed Gadar 2: 'We had arguments with the director'
