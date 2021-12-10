Ameesha Patel: Revisiting Sakina for Gadar 2 feels surreal

Actor Ameesha Patel is happy as well as excited to enter the world of Sakina once again for the much-awaited sequel, Gadar 2. She admits that she has lived with the onscreen persona for 20 years in her heart, which makes revisiting it more special.

“It feels wonderful to be back on such a historic film. Actually, it is surreal to get back to play the character of Sakina along with Tara Singh (Sunny Deol),” says Patel as she catches up with us during a break from her ongoing shooting schedule in Dharamshala.

She continues, “It doesn’t seem like 20 years to me. Sakina is part of my blood, so getting into the skin of the character didn’t require any effort. She is so lovable and pure. Even while doing Gadar, I felt that she is an extension of me, so it is very simple for me”.

In fact, she feels a personal connection with Sakina, as she puts, “Sakina is respectful, educated, comes from a good family, she believes in the right path and fights for love and what is right. These are part of me as well”.

Here, an excited Patel exclaims, “The minute I wear Sakina’s costume, I feel like a Wonderwoman”.

In fact, nostalgia is riding high on the film set as the cast reunites to create the second chapter of the story. Deol and Utkarsh Sharma have joined the cast of the film which is directed by Anil Sharma and written by Shaktimaan. Mithoon is also on board as a music composer. The project is produced by Zee Studios and Anil Sharma Productions.

“I’m fortunate because it is very rare when an actor gets a chance to revisit a super successful character,” says Patel, adding. “The characters of Gadar are still etched on everyone’s mind, and now people want to see what happens to this family again”.

According to Patel, Gadar comes in the list of iconic films, such as Mughal-E-Azam, Sholay and Titanic. “They didn’t get the second part, and we are fortunate that we are getting this chance. The whole team is passionate about the project. Zee Studio has backed this project and has so much faith in us. It is wonderful to see that,” says the actor.

When it comes to what to expect from Gadar 2, Patel tells us, “It will be a visual delight for the audience because people are not going to realise that it has been a gap of 20 years. The film will come with great music, drama, comedy, dialogues, where one can expect cheers, claps and seetis. The cinema which was missing for so long, will be recreated with Gadar coming back onto the big screen”.