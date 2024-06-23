Swara Bhasker responds as food blogger accepts body shaming actor was a mistake: I called out your veg supremacy post...

Actor Swara Bhasker has yet again criticised food blogger Nalini Unagar over her ‘body shaming’ and 'vegetarianism' post. Recently, the duo had an argument on X (formerly Twitter). Now, as Nalini wrote a long note clarifying her earlier tweets, Swara has reacted. (Also Read | Swara Bhasker reacts to being body-shamed over her pregnancy weight gain; here's what she said) Swara Bhasker shared a tweet on X.

What Nalini said now

Nalini wrote, "I was doing well, but you got in my way by spreading hatred on my vegetarian post. I regularly promote vegetarianism, and that post was just part of it. Your response turned it into a communal issue, which is why I didn't respond that day. Your food choices are your own, and I have no issue with that. However, I am free to express and promote vegetarianism. Yes, I am vegetarian and understand that dairy can be cruel in some way. I will be more proud when I become vegan."

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

She added, "You turned my post into a communal issue. You have a huge fan base, so please think twice before making such comments. Your words can impact society and cause significant trouble for people like me. I accept my mistake by posting your photos and will delete them soon. DARO MAT (Don't be scared) accept your mistakes and delete hate against me. Have a beautiful morning. Enjoy your breakfast."

Swara replied to Nalini

Responding to it, Swara tweeted, "Let’s get into this! You got upset that I called out your veg-supremacy post – clearly intended to target Muslims on Bakr-Eid. Ok. But instead of engaging with me on vegetarianism you chose to shame a breastfeeding mother of an infant for putting on weight?? You are a nutritionist?"

When did the spat start

The argument started a few days ago when Nalini shared a photo of her vegetarian meal on X. She had written, “I'm proud to be a vegetarian. My plate is free from tears, cruelty and guilt.”

Responding to it, Swara wrote, "Honestly… I don’t understand this smug self-righteousness of vegetarians. Your entire diet is made up of denying the calf its mother’s milk.. forcibly impregnating cows then separating them from their babies & stealing their milk. You eat root vegetables? That kills the whole plant! Please relax with the virtue signalling just because it’s Bakr Eid! (Folded hands emojis)."

Nalini body-shamed Swara

Next, Nalini shared a collage on X--an old picture of Swara from before her wedding and another clicked post her wedding and having a baby. The caption read, "What did she eat?" Responding to the tweet, Swara wrote, "She had a baby. And do better, Nalini!"

Swara married and welcomed her kid last year

Swara tied the knot with Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad in February 2023. A month later, they held a series of wedding functions which included ceremonies such as haldi, sangeet and wedding receptions. In June the same year, Swara announced the news of her first pregnancy. Swara and Fahad welcomed their first child Raabiyaa on September 23 last year.