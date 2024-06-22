Swara Bhasker reacts to being body-shamed over her pregnancy weight gain; here's what she said

Actor Swara Bhasker has responded to a social media user, who tried to mock the actor over her pregnancy weight gain. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, food blogger Nalini Unagar shared a picture collage of Swara. (Also Read | Swara Bhasker slams food blogger over ‘proud to be vegetarian’ tweet) Swara Bhasker criticised a person on X.

Swara schools person who body shamed her

One of the photos was an old picture of Swara from before her wedding. She was seen in a white outfit. Swara was seen in a saree in the other photo which was clicked post her wedding and having a baby. The caption read, "What did she eat?" Responding to the tweet, Swara wrote, "She had a baby. And do better, Nalini!"

Swara had recently too slammed the same person

Recently, Swara had criticised Nalini over her "proud to be a vegetarian" tweet. On X, Nalini had shared a picture of her meal. It consisted of fried rice and paneer dish. Sharing the photo, Nalini wrote, "I'm proud to be a vegetarian. My plate is free from tears, cruelty and guilt."

Swara wrote, responding to it, "Honestly… I don’t understand this smug self-righteousness of vegetarians. Your entire diet is made up of denying the calf its mother’s milk.. forcibly impregnating cows, then separating them from their babies & stealing their milk."

She further added, "You eat root vegetables? That kills the whole plant! Please relax with the virtue signalling just because it’s Bakr Eid! (Folded hands emojis)." Bakr Eid, also known as Eid al-Adha, was celebrated on June 16-17.

About Swara's personal life

Swara married Samajwadi Party's Fahad Ahmad in February last year. Later they held a series of wedding functions which included ceremonies like haldi, sangeet and wedding receptions in March 2023. In June the same year, Swara announced the news of her first pregnancy with Fahad. They were blessed with their first child on September 23 last year.