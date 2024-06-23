Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal to host a very ‘Bollywood’ style wedding reception

The couple will exchange vows at a private ceremony, which will be attended only by their family and close friends. The wedding reception will be attended by their friends and industry colleagues.

More about the reception

According to DJ Ganesh, Sonakshi and Zaheer have invited around 1000 guests to their wedding reception. "Sonakshi has a private reception at Bastian in Dadar. I think 1,000 people are invited. So, I think it will be a full-on Bollywood mix-off until 4 in the morning," he said.

The DJ most recently performed at actor Rakul Preet Singh's lavish wedding with producer Jackky Bhagnani in Goa. He also performed at actor Randeep Hooda's wedding reception.

Sona weds Zaheer

The couple will have a registered marriage today, which will be held at the former’s apartment in Bandra. Before the celebrations on Sunday, the couple hosted an indoor party for friends and family on June 20 and a mehendi ceremony on June 21. The party saw Sonakshi’s parents, Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, also in attendance.

Sonakshi and her family conducted a pooja ceremony at Ramayana, her family house in Mumbai. Several pictures and videos of the bride-to-be and her parents – veteran actors Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha – emerged on social media platforms.

Sonakshi and Zaheer have been tight-lipped about their relationship since their dating rumours surfaced. They starred in the 2022 film Double XL. While they have not publicly opened up about their love story, they have been seen sharing photos with each other on social media.