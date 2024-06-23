Shatrughan Sinha looks happy as he arrives at Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's wedding. Watch

Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are getting married today, on June 23. Sonakshi’s father Shatrughan Sinha was spotted arriving at the wedding with his wife Poonam, looking happy for his daughter on her big day. (Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal wedding: Honey Singh says ‘bina daaru piye nachunga’. Watch) Shatrughan Sinha and his wife Poonam arrive at Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding.

Shatrughan Sinha at Sonakshi’s wedding

The paparazzi were waiting outside Shatrughan’s home to catch a glimpse of him leaving for the wedding from his home, Ramayana. As they congratulated him on his daughter’s wedding, he greeted them with a warm smile and waved at everyone before leaving. He was spotted a few minutes later, arriving at the venue in Bandra, accompanied by his wife Poonam. Shatrughan opted for a black kurta paired with a blue embroidered stole for the occasion.

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding

Sonakshi and Zaheer are getting married in Bandra in a civil ceremony. After the wedding, they will celebrate with their close friends and family at Bastian. The couple were tight-lipped about their relationship, but their wedding invitation, which requested the guests not to wear red, leaked online. Sonakshi and Zaheer worked together in the 2022 film Double XL with Huma Qureshi.

Numerous Bollywood celebrities are expected to attend the wedding bash. Celebrities like Aayush Sharma and Siddharth were also clicked arriving at the venue. Decorations are also being put up for the wedding bash, with flowers being put up where guests will pose for photographs. Honey Singh was also clicked arriving in Mumbai to attend the festivities. He joked with the paparazzi, “Bina daaru piye nachunga main aaj. (I will dance without drinking alcohol today)”

Zaheer’s father on the wedding

Zaheer’s father recently told Free Press Journal that Sonakshi isn’t converting for the wedding. He said, “It will have neither Hindu nor Muslim rituals. It will be a civil marriage. She is not converting and that is for sure. Theirs is a union of hearts and religion has no role to play whatsoever. I believe in humanity. God is called Bhagwan by Hindus and Allah by Muslims. But at the end of the day, we are all human beings. My blessings are with Zaheer and Sonakshi.”