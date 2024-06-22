Shatrughan Sinha’s home Ramayana decked up with lights ahead of daughter Sonakshi Sinha's wedding with Zaheer Iqbal

Preparations are in full swing at actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's residences for their much-awaited wedding. Several pictures and videos of their homes have surfaced on social media platforms. (Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal wedding: Couple poses with friends at mehendi ceremony. Check out inside pic) Ramayana was decorated ahead of Sonakshi Sinha's wedding.

Shatrughan Sinha's home lit up

In a clip shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Shatrughan Sinha's residence, Ramayana, was seen lit up at night. The entire building was decorated with fairy lights. Shatrughan is the father of Sonakshi. The couple's pre-wedding festivities are going on.

Sonakshi and Zaheer's mehendi ceremony

On Friday, a photo from Sonakshi and Zaheer's mehendi ceremony emerged on social media platforms. In the photo, both Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal shared smiles with a bunch of people. For the pre-wedding function, Sonakshi opted for a red suit, while Zaheer was seen in a printed red kurta and white pyjama.

Couple's pre-wedding events

Just a couple of days ago, the actors enjoyed bachelor and bachelorette parties with their close friends. Sonakshi had shared glimpses from a party hosted by her friends. One of the images shows Sonakshi posed with her close friend and actor, Huma Qureshi.

Zaheer also enjoyed a night out with his close buddies, sharing photos. Actor Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi's brother, was also part of the festivities.

On Thursday night, groom-to-be Zaheer was photographed with Shatrughan in Bandra, Mumbai. The veteran actor and Zaheer happily posed together for the paparazzi stationed at the venue.

Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding invite

Recently, an audio invite of Sonakshi and Zaheer went viral. In the leaked invite, the duo reportedly confirmed the news of their marriage by saying that they are ready to arrive at 'the moment' which would turn them each other's 'definite and official husband and wife'. The digital invitation is styled like a magazine cover with a headline. The invitation featured a photo of Zaheer and Sonakshi in a snow-covered setting, with Zaheer planting a kiss on Sonakshi's cheek.

About Sonakshi and Zaheer's relationship

However, Sonakshi and Zaheer have been tight-lipped about their relationship since their dating rumours surfaced. Sonakshi and Zaheer starred in the 2022 film Double XL. While they have not publicly opened up about their love story, they have been seen sharing adorable photos with each other on social media.