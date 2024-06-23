Ahmed Khan supports Tiger Shroff amid criticism of his acting: ‘He will bounce back next year’

Ahmed has directed Tiger in Baaghi 2, Baaghi 3, and Heropanti 2. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ahmed said Tiger is just one film away from bouncing back to superstardom.

Ahmed supports Tiger

In the interview, the director was asked what the actor was doing wrong. Ahmed said that he understands that the audience is feeling let down, but Tiger is walking towards finding superstardom.

He said, “Usually, people say, ‘You have to work hard, but for Tiger you have to say, ‘Mehnat mat kar!’ Now what advice would you give him? He comes on time, he has got no problem on sets, he will do whatever you ask him to. Ek actor ko kya chahiye? Does he have a body? Yes. Looks? Yes. Can he dance? Yes. Can he do action? Yes. Acting? Usko kaunsi Ardh Satya karni hai, ya Garam Masala jaisi art film karni hai (He doesn’t have to do art films such as Ardh Satya or Garam Masala.”

“He does commercial films. This is what is called learning. Every hero has gone through this journey, and everyone learns this way. He will bounce back next year, because this is a phase every actor goes through, there’s no reason to panic. Tiger Shroff is just one turn away,” Ahmed added.

He also spoke about Heropanti 2 failure, and the run of Baaghi 3 getting cut short because of Covid-19 pandemic. Ahmed shared that “Tiger was broken, because we had worked extremely hard”.

Tiger’s missing roar

When we talk about Tiger’s Bollywood journey, he made a successful debut with his movie Heropanti, and then followed it up with hits such as Baaghi, War, Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3. However, his last few films failed miserably at the box office, with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan being the latest example. The multi-starrer led by Akshay Kumar and Tiger was a big flop at the box office, and was not appreciated by film critics as well.

Next, Tiger will be next seen in a special role in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again– the third instalment of Ajay Devgn-led cop actioner. The film is heading for a Diwali release this year.