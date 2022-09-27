Jackie Shroff says moms started calling him Tiger Shroff's daddy after Heropanti: 'Mujhe expectation tha nahi'

Jackie Shroff has said that his son Tiger Shroff exceeded his expectations with his first film. Tiger made his acting debut opposite Kriti Sanon in the romantic action film Heropanti (2014), which also starred Prakash Raj. Jackie said he was impressed by how Tiger held his own in front of National Award winner Prakash Raj. Also Read| Tiger Shroff, ‘daddy’ Jackie Shroff pose together in vanity van. Watch

Jackie said that he also got a new identity after Tiger Shroff entered the film industry, as people referred to him as Tiger's dad. Jackie later worked with Tiger when he made a cameo appearance as his father in Baaghi 3 (2020).

Asked to name his favourite film of Tiger, Jackie told Bollywood Hungama, "Definitely the first picture. Jab pehli baar bacche ko parde pe dekha. Pehli baar dekha mujhe expectation tha nahi, lekin main gaya dekha, main floor ho gaya (When I saw my child on the screen for the first time, I had no expectations, but I got floored). I told him 'beta I liked everything you did,' and these were the things I did with very difficulty. When a National Award-winning actor like Prakash Raj yells at you, and you don't even have a dialogue...He was just breathing and listening to him. It's very difficult to work in silence that too with a National Award winner."

Jackie added, "He danced well, he fought well. I just folded my hands. Aur uske baad mein bachche log, sab mummiyan bolne lagi ki ye dekho Tiger Shroff ke daddy hain, toh ek identity bhi de diya usne mujhe (And after that children, moms, everyone started saying to me that he is Tiger Shroff's daddy, so he gave me an identity as well)."

Jackie's latest film Atithi Bhooto Bhava released on ZEE5 on September 25. The romantic comedy, which also stars Sharmin Segal and Pratik Gandhi, features Jackie as a ghost who 'haunts' Pratik's character.

