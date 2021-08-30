Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan gifts rare Batmobile car to his wife; Disha Patani, Genelia Deshmukh react

Ahmed Khan has gifted his wife, Shaira Ahmed Khan a limited edition Batmobile car on the occasion of her birthday. The car is based on the design of the Batmobile used in 1989 Batman film starring Michael Keaton.

She took to Instagram and shared a video of the car along with few pictures. In them, Shaira posed on the parked car outside their home. She shared the pictures with the caption, "Thanku love @khan_ahmedasas for this dream come true … #Ourdreamcar #keatonmobile1989 #batmobile @____azaan____ @_subhaankhan_ #keepingupwiththekhans."

Shaira received love from many. Disha Patani commented, "Insanee." Genelia Deshmukh took to the comments section and wrote, "Amazeeeeeee Shy." Raveena Tandon commented, "Whoooaaaaaa." Remo D'Souza dropped fire emojis. Elli Evram wrote, "Omg what is this thing!!!! Batman returns 2.0????" Sanjana Sanghi said, "What even!!" with a shocked face emoji.

The car reportedly took eight months to arrive from the US and was assembled in Mumbai. While Shaira's car is grabbing attention, Ahmed's wife isn't the first one to own a Batmobile.

According to a Pune Mirror report, Adar Poonawalla refurnished his Mercedes S350 into a Batmobile. Adar hired the same Mumbai-based company as Ahmed, Executive ModCar Trendz (EMT), and paid them ₹40 lakh to add the wings and extended boot. He reportedly gifted the car to his son Cyrus Jr.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Khan's last release Baaghi 3 hit the theatres in March 2020. However, owing to the pandemic and the lockdown, the film's life in the theatres for cut short, giving the film only two weeks at the box office.

The filmmaker has been busy with his upcoming film, Heropanti 2. The film, which is the second one from the franchise, stars Tiger. The first film marked his Bollywood debut. The sequel stars Tara Sutaria in the lead.