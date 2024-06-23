Kalki 2898 AD advance booking: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film makes more than $2.6 million in North America

Kalki 2898 AD advance booking: There's a lot of buzz around Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi film, Kalki 2898 AD, which will be released on Thursday. Advanced bookings for the film have been opened in North America and according to the distributors, it sold more than 77K tickets and made $2.6 million in sales already. (Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD: Telangana government approves extra shows and hiked ticket prices; movie buffs react) Kalki 2898 AD advance booking: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone's film already sold more than 77k tickets in North America.

Kalki 2898 AD advance ticket sales

Prathyangira Cinemas, who is distributing the film in North America in all languages, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “77,777+ tickets sold in North America. Prabhas is taking the box office by storm with audience flocking to see the Rebel Star in action in 3 more days.”

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Sharing another poster of Prabhas from the film, they added, “RAMPAGE in TOP GEAR. Kalki 2898 AD total North America pre sales crossed $2.6 Million+. Prabhas' game is going to be wild in the coming days.”

Kamal Haasan on Kalki 2898 AD

The pre-release event of Kalki 2898 AD was held in Mumbai recently. When Rana Daggubati asked Kamal Haasan if he thought an ‘ordinary-looking’ Nag was capable of making a film like this, he replied, “I’m used to this kind of ordinary-looking people who do extraordinary things. I’ve seen what people are capable of, my guru (Balachander) looked like a government official.”

Kamal added, “I always wanted to play a bad man. But I’m almost like a sage in the film, with a bad idea. I didn’t want to be pregnant in the film. (pointing at Deepika Padukone) We tried out various looks, and we finally arrived at an acceptable look for him.” In the film, Kamal plays the antagonist, Supreme Yaskin.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Nag’s Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas, Deepika, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal and Disha Patani in the lead roles. The film is set in a dystopian future and tells the story of the people of Kasi struggling for basic resources and waiting for the Kalki avatar. The film will be released in theatres on June 27.