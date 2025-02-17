Internet braces for 'Game of Thrones' style battle as Ashley St Clair claims Elon Musk fathered 13th child

Elon Musk, the world's richest man, has reportedly become a father yet again. US social media influencer Ashley St Clair in a post on X claimed that sge gave birth to the tech billionaire's 13th child. In an interview, she told the New York Post that Musk wanted to keep the baby's birth a secret for her safety and that of the newborn. Elon Musk with his four-year-old son X in the Oval Office(AFP)

The sudden announcement shocked many but this is not the first time that Musk's growing family tree has had an abrupt addition. Since 2002, the Tesla CEO has fathered twelve children with three different women.

Musk and Wilson were married for 8 years and share five children. The couple’s twins, Vivian Jenna and Griffin, were conceived via IVF in 2004, while their triplets—Kai, Saxon, and Damian—arrived in 2006. Wilson also gave birth to a baby boy who died just weeks after being born. From Musk’s on-again, off-again relationship with Canadian musician Grimes, three children were born. Son X Æ A‑Xii also known as X, followed by daughter Exa Dark Sideræl and son Techno Mechanicus.

Musk also pursued a partnership with Neuralink director Shivon Zilis. Together, they share custody of twins—son Strider and daughter Azure and a third child born last year.

Inheritance battle

The ever-expanding family tree has left many wondering about the inheritance battle that the children might be a part of when the world's richest man, whose wealth is expanding every day, decides to divide up assets.

"I for one, cannot wait for the Game of Thrones style battle that will occur over the empire of Mars," said one user, sharing the Musk family tree.

"Elon out here treating fatherhood like a tech startup—rapid expansion, multiple partnerships, and zero customer support. My guy is speedrunning a medieval king’s bloodline while simultaneously trying to colonize Mars. At this rate, Musk’s legacy will be a bunch of kids trying to out-innovate each other for control of the empire like a real-life sci-fi drama. We don’t need AI taking over; Musk’s own DNA will outnumber us first," said another.

In the past, Musk has stated that the world faces an underpopulation crisis and that people with high IQs should procreate. “If people don't have more children, civilization is going to crumble. Mark my words,” he had said in 2021.

Elon as a father

Musk's relationship with his partners or their children have not always been easy. Vivian Wilson, Musk's daughter who came out as trans a few years ago, has labelled him an absent father who harassed her as a child.

While most of his children have been kept away from the public eye, recently son X has made public appearances with his father, even coming to a Oval Office briefing with Donald Trump. Many see his son X as Musk's favourite as the child tags along with his father almost everyday and even to his work meeting.

His mother Grimes, who Musk is said to share a good relationship with, later expressed her disapproval on X's public appearances. “He should not be in public like this. I did not see this, thank you for alerting me. But I’m glad he was polite. Sigh," she said

