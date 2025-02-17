Elon Musk reacts to Shivon Zilis’ loved-up post while ignoring Ashley St Clair

Elon Musk has so far studiously ignored every X post made by Ashley St Clair, the right wing influencer who claims to have given birth to his 13th child. However, he did drop a loved-up emoji under a picture of Shivon Zilis, the woman with whom he shares three children. Elon Musk with Shivon Zilis and their twins, Strider and Azure.

In what many saw as a telling rebuff of Ashley St Clair, Elon Musk reacted to a picture of Shivon Zilis posing with her and Musk’s twins.

“Lil loves of my life,” Zilis wrote on X, sharing the picture which shows her posing with the twins, named Strider and Azure. Zilis and Musk also share a third child together, who was not seen in the photograph.

Here’s how Musk reacted to the picture with an emoji:

He also agreed with another post made by Zilis this morning.

Zilis has held key positions in several of Musk's companies. She served as a project director at Tesla from 2017 to 2019, contributing to AI projects for the Autopilot and chip design teams. Currently, she is the director of operations and special projects at Neuralink, Musk's neurotechnology company.

Ashley St Clair’s announcement

On February 14, Valentine’s Day, Ashley St Clair announced that she had given birth to Elon Musk’s baby as she asked the media to respect her privacy. She indicated that she broke the news herself as prying tabloids had been harassing her.

In a subsequent interview with The New York Post, the 26-year-old influencer said that Musk had asked her to keep the pregnancy a secret and asked not to have his name on the child’s birth certificate.

“I was told to keep it secret. I was being asked to keep it a secret forever,” claimed St Clair. She declined to provide any proof that Musk is the biological father.

Elon Musk, meanwhile, has not acknowledged the child publicly. He did, however, react to a post claiming that St Clair had “plotted for half a decade to ensnare Musk”.