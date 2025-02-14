Who is Shivon Zilis, woman who met PM Modi with Elon Musk?

PM Narendra Modi, on a two-day visit to the US, met the world's richest man Elon Musk. However, Musk was accompanied by his partner Shivon Zilis and their children. PM Narendra Modi met Elon Musk during his US trip. Musk was accompanied by Shivon Zilis.(PMO)

Pictures shared by the Prime Minister's office showed Zilis conversing with PM Modi and taking care of the children when Musk was talking to the Indian PM.

Who is Shivon Zilis?

The 39-year-old was born in Canada to an Indian mother, Sharda N, and a Canadian father, Richard Zilis. A former Tesla employee who worked as Project Director between 2017 and 2019, Shivon currently works as Director of operations and special projects at Neuralink, a brain implant company owned by Musk.

Shivon has previously also worked with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. She is one of the founding members of Bloomberg Beta, an early-stage venture firm backed by Bloomberg LP, where she led nine investments.

She was listed on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list of VC in 2015 and was named among LinkedIn's 35 Under 35.

Shivon and Musk welcomes two children, Azure and Strider, in 2021. Both of their elder children were present during their father's meeting with PM Modi. In 2024, she welcomed their third child. She has reportedly moved in the Texas house that Musk build for all his 11 children.

PM Modi-Elon Musk meeting

PM Modi met Musk on Thursday in Washington during his two-day visit to the US, hours before his discussion with US President Donald Trump. According to PM Modi, the duo discussed key topics such as space, mobility, technology, and innovation.

They also reportedly discussed strengthening collaboration between Indian and US entities in innovation, space exploration, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development and also touched on opportunities to deepen cooperation in emerging technologies, entrepreneurship, and good governance.

Meaningful gifts

After the meeting at the Blair House, PM Modi gifted Musk's children three books - The Crescent Moon by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, The Great RK Narayan Collection, and Pandit Vishnu Sharma's Panchatantra.