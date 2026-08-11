MUMBAI:Three persons were arrested after 200,000 tablets, part of a consignment meant for export to Nigeria, were seized by the DRI. This led to the busting of an illicit unit making scheduled psychotropic drugs in Ambernath on Saturday. DRI arrests 3 in illicit tablet export racket

DRI officials said two types of tablets were seized. They include 100,000 tablets of tramadol hydrochloride, a scheduled substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The DRI also seized 100,000 tablets of tapentadol, which is regulated under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. Both tramadol and tapentadol are synthetic opioid analgesics widely used under medical supervision for pain management, DRI officials said on Monday.

The week-long operation of the DRI’s Mumbai zonal unit led to the arrest of three key accused persons, including the consignment’s exporter, the supplier-cum-coordinator and the manufacturer of the tramadol tablets.

The operation began on August 2 with the interception of the consignment at the Mumbai air cargo complex, destined for Nigeria. The consignment had been declared as containing prescription medication meant for treating general anxiety disorders,epilepsy and neuropathic pain.