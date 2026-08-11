Sexual harassment case: Priest dies after suicide attempt in police station

A 62-year-old temple priest died in hospital on Monday after being found hanging by the neck at a police station, where he was in custody in connection with an alleged sexual harassment case involving a nine-year-old girl, police said.

Rajendra Prasad Dwivedi, a resident of Singar village, was arrested on Sunday following a complaint accusing him of sexually harassing the girl. He was being questioned at Gursarai police station, around 70 km from Jhansi city.

Police said Rajendra was found hanging from a toilet window grill on Monday morning. He was taken to a community health centre and later referred to Jhansi Medical College, where he died during treatment.

His family protested, alleging that Rajendra had been falsely implicated and pressured while in custody. His eldest son, Vinay, claimed the case was linked to a dispute over land belonging to the village temple, which his family had managed for three generations.

Vinay alleged that the girl had entered the temple premises to pluck flowers and that his father had objected. He claimed her family subsequently filed a false complaint against Rajendra. The allegations have not been independently established.

Vinay said he had met his father at the police station on Sunday evening and Rajendra had maintained that he was innocent. When Vinay returned to the PS on Monday morning, he was told that his father had been taken to hospital.

Jhansi SSP BBGTS Murthy said Rajendra had been brought to hospital in a critical condition and died during treatment. He said SP City Preeti Singh had been directed to inquire into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Further action will be taken on the basis of the inquiry. If anyone is found guilty, action will be taken,” Murthy said.

Tension was reported in Singar village following Rajendra’s death, and additional police personnel were deployed as a precaution.