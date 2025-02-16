Influencer Ashley St Clair, 26, claims Elon Musk, 53, fathered her child, gave her lavish apartment but no romance

American influencer and author Ashley St Clair broke the internet on Friday when she announced that she had given birth to Elon Musk’s 13th child. In an exclusive sit down interview with The New York Post – one of her first since she announced the birth – St Clair, 26, described Musk, 53, as “funny” and “down to Earth”. She claimed that Musk, the world’s richest man, wanted her to keep their baby a secret for everyone’s safety. Elon Musk met Ashley St Clair when she was 24 and he was 51

The Tesla boss has not yet acknowledged the child, nor reacted directly to Ashley St Clair’s claims.

“I was told to keep it secret”

Ashley St Clair told The Post that she had been asked to keep her baby a secret “forever.”

“I was told to keep it secret. I was being asked to keep it a secret forever,” claimed St Clair. In her announcement Friday, St Clair said that she had revealed her baby’s existence to the world because tabloids had started snooping around.

She declined to provide any proof that Musk is the biological father.

The Post report also claims that Musk provided St Clair with a lavish apartment but no romance. She was put up in a ritzy apartment in Manhattan’s Financial District and given a security detail. St Clair claimed that despite these comforts, she was forced to spend her pregnancy alone.

“I was completely isolated during my pregnancy. Every part of my career and everything I used to do I couldn’t do anymore. I was told not to tell anybody,” she claimed.

The Post also reviewed text messages between St Clair and Elon Musk’s money manager, Jared Birchall, which appear to show that Musk wanted to keep his name off the baby’s birth certificate.

“Ashley and Elon have been privately working towards the creation of an agreement about raising their child for some time. It is disappointing that a tabloid reporter, who repeatedly ambushed Ashely and her family, made it impossible to complete that process confidentially,” St Clair's representative Brian Glicklich said in a statement on X Saturday.

