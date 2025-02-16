Ashley St. Clair urges Elon Musk to ‘recognise their child', calls for him to ‘finish their agreement’

Author and conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair has publicly urged Elon Musk to "finish their agreement" regarding co-parenting, just a day after revealing that she gave birth to his 13th child five months ago. Ashley St. Clair, who lives in Manhattan, reportedly raises two children, including Elon Musk's alleged baby, with the help of a nanny.(X/Ashley St. Clair/File Images)

Ashley St. Clair demands Elon Musk acknowledge their child

In a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter) on February 15, St. Clair, 25, expressed frustration over Musk’s lack of response. She stated that she and her team had been trying to reach him for days, but he had not acknowledged their messages.

The Space X Ceo had responded with a brief “Whoa” to a resurfaced post from 2020 in which St. Clair jokingly sought his attention for a marriage proposal. However, instead of addressing their child privately, Clair claimed Musk was engaging with online discussions rather than responding to her.

She also raised concerns about an X user who had allegedly posted inappropriate photos of her from years ago, questioning why Musk was engaging with them instead of addressing her direct messages.

Representative’s statement on the situation

According to PEOPLE, St. Clair’s representative, Brian Glicklich, issued a statement revealing that she and Musk had been in private discussions regarding a co-parenting arrangement. However, those efforts were disrupted by media reports.

“It is disappointing that a tabloid reporter, who repeatedly ambushed Ashley and her family, made it impossible to complete that process confidentially,” Glicklich said. He added that St. Clair is waiting for Musk to publicly acknowledge his parental role to end speculation and ensure their child’s well-being.

"We are waiting for Elon to publicly acknowledge his parental role with Ashley, to end unwarranted speculation, and Ashley trusts that Elon intends to finish their agreement quickly, in the best interests of the wellbeing and security of the child they share."

Further accusations and deleted Posts

Clair later claimed that Musk had recently asked her to have more children, despite allegedly ignoring her current attempts to communicate. She also shared a screenshot of a message from X’s safety team indicating that the account Musk interacted with had been temporarily restricted for posting non-consensual images of her.

A day before the social media exchange, St. Clair announced the birth of their child, explaining that she had initially kept it private for safety reasons. However, as media interest grew, she felt compelled to address it publicly.

“I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment,” she wrote, requesting that the media respect their privacy. She ended her post with the Latin phrase “Alea Iacta Est,” meaning “The die is cast.”

Musk, known for his stance on population growth, now has 13 known children. His other children include those he shares with ex-wife Justine Wilson, singer Grimes, and Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis.

This is not the first time Musk has faced parenting disputes in the public eye. In 2023, details of his third child with Grimes surfaced through a biography, leading to a legal battle over parental rights that is still ongoing.

As of now, Musk has not publicly addressed St. Clair’s comments or confirmed their child.