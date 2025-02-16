Did Ashley St Clair plot to ensnare Elon Musk, have his child? Billionaire reacts to her old post

Did Elon Musk just hint that he was ‘ensnared’ by Ashley St Clair, the influencer who claims to be the mother of his child? On Friday, Ashley St Clair, 26, sent shockwaves through social media when she announced that she had had a child with Musk. The Tesla CEO, however, has so far refused to acknowledge the child in public and not reacted to St Clair’s announcement. He did, however, react to a five-year-old post from the influencer where she spoke about getting his attention, hinting that he was “ensnared” by her. Influencer Ashley St Clair claims Elon Musk is the father of her child.

A plot to ‘ensnare’ Musk?

A few hours ago, an X user dug up a five-year-old post in which St Clair claimed she wanted to get Elon Musk’s attention.

“I need to get Elon Musk’s attention for a marriage proposal pls Greg,” she wrote. Greg Price, the person whom she addressed, responded saying that Musk already has a kid and her plan seemed “unlikely to work out.”

“Well he actually has 7 kids & goes through women pretty fast,” St Clair responded.

X user @Nero dug up this old exchange and wrote: “Ashley St Clair plotted for HALF A DECADE to ensnare Elon Musk.”

Musk, the richest man in the world, responded to the post with a single word - “Whoa,” he wrote.

Ashley St Clair responded to his insinuation, then deleted her response. She said that she had been trying to get in touch with Musk for several days to no avail.

“Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days and you have not responded. When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old?” the 26-year-old influencer replied.

In an interview with The New York Post, St Clair further said that Musk had asked her to keep her pregnancy a secret. She claimed that she had given birth to Musk’s child – his 13th child – five months ago.

Musk, she said, had put her up in a lavish apartment and given her security, but no romance. She spent her preganancy in isolation and apparently complied with Musk's request to omit his name from the child's birth certificate.

