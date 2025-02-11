Barstool's Dave Portnoy brutally slams Patrick Mahomes after Chiefs' Super Bowl loss: ‘Tom Brady has never…’

Dave Portnoy tore into Patrick Mahomes after the Kansas City Chiefs lost the Super Bowl 2025 to the Philadelphia Eagles by 22 - 40. In his brutal assessment of Sunday's big game, the Barstool Sports founder said the Chiefs “embarrassed themselves on a national scale.” The diehard New England Patriots fan also noted that the Chiefs can never be compared to his team, declaring that Mahomes is “not Tom Brady.” Dave Portnoy brutally slams Patrick Mahomes after Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 Super Bowl loss

“Emergency press conference, still third quarter, but the Chiefs have embarrassed themselves on a national scale,” Portnoy said in a video shared on TikTok, adding, “Absolutely demolished by the Eagles. Patrick Mahomes looks like a JV quarterback.”

The 47-year-old went on to shut down comparisons between Chiefs and Patriots, saying, “Now, it doesn’t take away from the fact they got three titles. It does stop the conversation - people comparing the New England Patriots’ dynasty and the Chiefs’ dynasty, they don’t even belong on the same field.”

The Chiefs have won the Super Bowl four times, with Mahomes as the quarterback in three of the games - 2019, 2022, and 2023. Portnoy went on to say that the 29-year-old is not Brady, who has “never puked on himself.” “The Chiefs would never ever beat the Patriots dynasty, not in a million years. Patrick Mahomes is not Tom Brady,” he said.

“Tom Brady has never puked on himself how Patrick Mahomes just did. And I know Patrick Mahomes don’t like Barstool, big deal, but that’s not why. He was awful. Couldn’t rise up, horrible throws. No protection, fine. Brady would have found a way,” Portnoy added.