Super Bowl 2025 and 2021: Comparing the two times Patrick Mahomes failed in the big game

Patrick Mahomes had a historic chance for a three-peat in the Super Bowl 2025. He has been on this stage before and dominated. But Sunday's performance reminded the fans more of his second Super Bowl appearance from back in 2021 when he was up against Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and wide receiver JuJu Smith- Schuster (9) walk off the field after a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans.(AP)

Coming into the game on Sunday, Mahomes was the favourite to win the Super Bowl. After all, he had beaten the Philadelphia Eagles and their quarterback Jalen Hurts in the same two years ago. But as the game progressed, he looked more like the QB from 2021 when he had no answer to the Buccaneers’ defence.

Mahomes' first-half performance was his worst to date as the Kansas City Chiefs managed the lowest yards ever with him at QB. It was also just the third time in his career that Mahomes and the Chiefs did not score a single point in the whole first half.

Back in 2021, Mahomes did not score a single touchdown in the Super Bowl LV against the Buccaneers. He managed 243 passing yards and threw two interceptions.

This time, the three-time Super Bowl champion managed a little better passing yardage with 257 and also scored three passing touchdowns. But most of it came very late in the game when it was already a dead rubber. The number of interceptions remained the same at two. The Bucs had won 31-9 in 2021 while the Eagles won 40-22 in Super Bowl 2025.

Patrick Mahomes' legacy tarnished?

While many would argue that the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl 2025 tarnished the legacy of Patrick Mahomes, saying that would be a disservice to what he has achieved since coming into the league.

In the seven full seasons Mahomes has played, he has reached the Super Bowl five times, winning three of those. The Chiefs have always won the division title with him under center and have played in the AFC championship game on all seven occasions.

While Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs couldn't fire this year, they are still top contenders for Super Bowl 2026.