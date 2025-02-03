Dave Portnoy slams Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Grammys appearance, calls out their ‘shock value’

As the 2025 Grammy Awards unfolded, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share his strong feelings about Kanye West. Amid the glitz and glamour of the event, Portnoy didn’t hold back, delivering a short yet brutal remark aimed at the rapper, whose wife was making waves on the Grammy red carpet. During the 2025 Grammy Awards, Dave Portnoy shared his harsh opinions on Kanye West and Bianca Censori's striking appearance.(@stoolpresidente/Instagram, AFP)

Portnoy slams Kanye and Bianca Censori

After the West and Censori’s shocking appearance at the Grammy Awards, Portnoy too to X to express his opinion on the couple’s unconventional fashion. He wrote, “I hate Kanye so much,” along with the picture of the rapper and his wife.

The couple made a striking entrance at the Grammys, with Kanye sporting an all-black ensemble while Bianca turned heads in a luxurious fur coat. However, the moment quickly turned controversial when Portnoy posted a photo of Bianca, who appeared to strip down for the cameras, revealing a sheer, mesh dress that left little to the imagination.

The revealing look sparked immediate attention on social media and Portnoy believed that West and Censori did not deserve the spotlight. He wrote, “When is the last time Kanye made headlines for his talent as opposed to just being a jack--- for shock value," as reported by The Mirror US.

Portnoy comments on West and Censori being escorted from the Grammys

The rapper and his wife’s appearance at the awards ceremony was followed by a rumour that the two were not invited to the event. At the time, before reports clarified the situation, Portnoy could not resist commenting on the couple’s bold arrival. He wrote, “I picture Taylor just snapping her fingers and the #grammy police whisking these 2 psychos away."

The 47-year-old, a well-known Swiftie, has frequently criticised West and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. His latest comment on West's appearance at the Grammys quickly gained traction, with a large number of his followers agreeing with his take, as reported by Page Six.