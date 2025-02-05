Barack Obama's key supporters backtrack amid explosive claim about his marriage; 'He's arrogant'

Amid reports that former President Barack Obama's marriage with wife Michelle Obama is in trouble, some of their greatest supporters have stopped backing them. Barack and Michelle Obama attempted to present a unified force in an effort to stem the speculations about their marriage following the ex-president's lonesome attendance (Reuters)

While the 44th president of the United States is currently constructing his Obama Presidential Center on the south side of Chicago, the Daily Beast claims that few key donors who assisted the couple in recent years are now reversing their positions.

The supporters include Billionaires Brian Chesky of Airbnb and Jeff Bezos of Amazon, who contributed $100 million each to the Obamas' 2022 bailout, bringing the total amount to $311 million.

However, IRS reports show that funding dropped by 50 percent in 2023.

One donor, who eventually contributed far less for the construction of the 225-foot watchtower library and museum as compared to previous years, slammed Obama, saying that “he's arrogant.”

“He didn't help others when they were trying to fundraise and so they're not going to look out for the Obamas now.”

What are donors' concerns?

Donors are concerned about over $5 million in “executive compensation” and more than $27.36 million in other expenses that were given in 2023, when Obama confidante Valerie Jarrett received a salary of $740,000.

In addition to anxiously anticipating the 2024 fundraising totals, supporters of the Presidential Library are also concerned about the potential consequences of a $40 million lawsuit that alleges racial discrimination by one of the major corporations, which was involved in the construction of the country's first black president's library.

Barack and Michelle break silence amidst divorce rumours

Barack and Michelle Obama attempted to present a unified force in an effort to stem the speculations about their marriage following the ex-president's lonesome attendance at Jimmy Carter's state funeral and Donald Trump's second inauguration.

Her absence reignited suspicions that the former first couple has parted their ways or will do so soon. Meanwhile, his affair rumors with Jennifer Aniston affair again hit the headlines.

While sharing a statement on a terrible plane disaster in Washington, D.C., Obama clarified that he and his wife work as a team.

In his heartfelt response to kin of victims, Barack used phrases like "our hearts break" and “Michelle and I send our prayers,” which subtly put an end to the persistent rumors that they were divorcing. Later, Michelle reposted his heartfelt statement.