‘Promises made, promises kept’: White House recaps US President Donald Trump's decisions in 95 seconds

The White House on Tuesday released a video featuring press secretary Karoline Leavitt summarising President Donald Trump's decisions in just 95 seconds, saying, “Promises made, promises kept.” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks to reporters about USAID at the White House Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Washington. (AP)

“We are two weeks in and President Trumps is already delivering big wins for the American people. Let's go through the facts. On the borders, President Trump declared a national emergency, deployed the military, ended catch and release and reinstated remain in Mexico,” said Leavitt in a video released by The White House on X (formerly Twitter).

She added that illegal crossings have dropped by 95 percent, the US government is resuming border wall construction, and Colombia's president has offered a government plane to assist with deportations.

“In economy and energy, President Trump has unleashed American energy, declaring a national energy emergency and killed Joe Biden's electric vehicle mandate. Wall Street is booming, AI investments skyrocketed to $500 billion, and $20 billion is flowing into US data centres,” said Karoline Leavitt.

She further added that President Trump is restoring law and order, labeling drug cartels as terrorist organizations, deporting “illegal aliens,” and signing the Laken Riley Act into law.

Karoline Leavitt said President Trump signed over 45 executive orders, removed DEI from government and military, ordered federal workers back, took more press questions than Biden, reinstated 440 journalists, and ended government censorship.

She ended by saying, “Promises made, promises kept. We are just getting started.”