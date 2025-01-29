Meet Karoline Leavitt, White House's youngest press secretary married to 60-year-old tycoon

Donald Trump's former White House intern, 27-year-old Karoline Leavitt, has become the youngest White House press secretary in US history. Leavitt, who made her debut in the briefing room this week, echoed her boss' inaugural speech, declaring that "the golden age of America has most definitely begun." Karoline Leavitt previously served as a spokesperson for the Trump 2024 presidential campaign.(AFP, Instagram/karolineleavitt)

The 27-year-old Gen Z conservative has promised that she would be available to all media outlets as well as "new media voices who produce related content" such as "independent journalists, podcasters, social media influencers and content creators."

Here's what to know about Karoline Leavitt:

Leavitt previously served as a spokesperson for the Trump 2024 presidential campaign. She interned at the White House and joined Trump's team after graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in politics and communication.

At the White House, Leavitt worked as a presidential writer and assistant press secretary. In 2022, Leavitt became the first Republican from Gen Z to win a GOP primary.

Before her, 29-year-old Ronald Ziegler was the youngest press secretary when he took the position in 1969 under Richard Nixon’s administration.

Donald Trump and Karoline Leavitt

While Donald Trump defined her as a "smart, tough," and "a highly effective communicator" in a statement in November, Leavitt portrays herself as the ultimate Gen Z political pioneer.

The lifelong Trump loyalist is a avid gun-lover and shared a video on Instagram showing her unloading a machinegun at a firing range with the caption “Joe Biden come and take it”.

"I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People as we, Make America Great Again," Trump had said.

Married to multi-millionaire tycoon

Karoline Leavitt is a new mother who gave birth to a son in July last year amid Trump's election campaign. Leavitt refused to take a maternity leave and rejoined work four days after giving birth following an assassination attempt on Trump.

Leavitt is married to real estate tycoon Nicholas Robert, who manages his own multimillion-dollar business and is 32 years older than her.

The 60-year-old proposed to her on Christmas 2023. “The best Christmas of my life. I get to marry the man of my dreams. I feel so overwhelmingly Blessed. Thank you God,” she wrote in a Instagram post.

