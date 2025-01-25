What did Barron say to Joe Biden during mysterious exchange at Trump’s inauguration? Lip reader claims to know

Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony, where he took oath as the 47th US President, had several viral moments. Among them is a video of a brief exchange between Trump’s youngest son, Barron and former President Joe Biden that sparked a flurry of speculations on social media. In the clip, the Trump scion shakes hands with the former president and then leans in to say something. It is that gesture that has sparked rumours - with some saying that the 18-year-old said, “It’s Time”, while others argued that he simply replied “Exactly” to a remark by Biden. Lip readers have now joined the discussion, claiming to decipher what Barron said to Biden. Joe Biden and Barron Trump in a quick chat at Donald Trump’s inauguration. (Screengrab)

“Barron Trump says ‘It’s Time’ to Joe Biden. Melania repeats back to Baron ‘It’s Time Yes?’ And he nods,” wrote an X user while posting a video of the moment. It shows Barron shaking hands with Biden, who says something to the young man with a smile.

The very next moment, Barron leans in and says something to the former president, whose facial expression instantly changes. He then walks up to his mother, who speaks with him with a smile on her face.

Talking to Ladbible, expert witness forensic lip reader Jeremy Freeman revealed what he thinks went down between the two. He believes Biden said, “It's good to see you man” and Barron replied, "Exactly.” Which the lip reader claims is “slightly bizarre.”

Body language expert weighs in

Judi James, in a conversation with DailyMail, claimed that the chat between Barron and Biden can't have been as interesting as it appeared. "Barron very confidently and by all appearances charmingly bent to shake hands and exchange a few words with Biden,” James said, adding, “And although Biden's face seems to fall as though Barron has passed on some kind of sinister threat or message, the truth was less dramatic as Barron seemed to be leaning to greet Kamala and Biden's face was registering the fact that he'd finished his greeting ritual with Trump's son.”