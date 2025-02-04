Insider spills what Donald Trump actually loves most about Melania after 20 years of marriage

Even after 20 years of marriage, Melania and Donald Trump’s public perception does not always align with reality, but an insider noted that the POTUS “loves to look at” his wife, denouncing all. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump dance at the Commander in Chief Ball, part of the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington.(AP)

Donald and Melania Trump began dating in the late 1990s before tying the knot in 2005. Over the years, their relationship has been great media fascination, particularly as Donald transitioned from a businessman to a politician.

“There is something in her – the strong woman – but at the same time, there is the soft power; she’s really good at balancing her husband,” Belgian photographer Regine Mahaux, who has been capturing the Trumps since 2008, told HELLO! magazine.

ALSO READ| Melania Trump's photographer offers exciting details about her ‘kind’ persona with coffee story; ‘You are wrong if…’

Melania ‘always makes sure’ Donald is happy

“He’s happy to make her happy and that’s something very cute – and actually, this has not changed since 2008,” she shared. The idea of Melania being an overlooked figure in their marriage, she suggests, the First Lady has “the courage to keep going” all the drama ogling around Trump. “She loves him and he loves her,” Regine noted.

“She’s always in the right place. She’s always behind her husband. He’s in the light; she doesn’t need the light. She’s a very good No. 2. It’s always her husband first, and I like that; she has strong family values, to be a good wife and to make sure they’re happy,” she told HELLO! magazine.

“She’s always been hands on, but she’s more free nowadays to make a statement. She’s a different person than she was eight years ago and has always been true to herself. This time, it feels like a different energy with new people that the President has surrounded himself with.”

The mother of 18-year-old Barron Trump has often appeared reserved in public settings. Yet, those close to her argue that she is an independent and formidable presence within their household and beyond.

ALSO READ| ‘Good call with Trump’: Justin Trudeau says US will pause tariffs for ‘at least 30 days’

“He’s a person who cares about his wife,” Regine reiterated. “And that’s what I see every morning and night. He loves to look at her.”

Regine stressed during the HELLO! interview, “She’s a sweet person who will make coffee for you herself,” and added, “If you have a vision of a woman surrounded by servants, you are wrong.”