Melania Trump's photographer offers exciting details about her ‘kind’ persona with coffee story; ‘You are wrong if…’

While Melania has tried to stay away from the spotlight for a longer period, she came to limelight with the launch of her memoir Melania and few interviews before and post presidential elections.

Melania's official photographer offers exciting details about her

As Trumps' fans want to know more about the First Lady's personality and personal life, her official photographer, Regine Mahaux, offered intriguing details about her routine, attitude, and even her complicated relationship with hubby Trump.

Melania, according to Mahaux, usually begins her day at 6.30 a.m. “She is kind and is not necessarily the type of person that people expect when they meet her,” the photographer said.

In an interview with HELLO!, Mahaux revealed Melania will also “make a coffee for you herself,” adding that “if you have a vision of a woman surrounded by servants, you are wrong.”

First Lady Melania to focus on issues close to her heart

This occurs just a few days after Melania and Trump's official White House portraits were made public. While her portrait received a lot of attention, with some calling her posture “powerful,” others weren't as fond of it, with Vogue taking a hard line at it.

Nevertheless, many appreciated Melania's sense of style, despite the fact that her choice of hat for Trump inauguration was contentious.

Melania is expected to have a bigger role to play in Trump's second presidency since she wants to change some significant issues that are crucial to her.

According to an insider, the First Lady will be concentrating on two issues: her Be Best campaign to combat cyberbullying and support for foster children.

On the other hand, some other sources have implied that she will not participate in all of her spouse's activities since her memoir disclosed that the couple occasionally disagree on political issues.