Donald Trump pauses tariffs on Mexico for one month: ‘Friendly conversation with Claudia Sheinbaum’

United States President Donald Trump on Monday agreed to "pause" the tariffs on Mexican goods for a month. Donald Trump made the announcement after holding talks with his Mexican counterpart, Claudia Sheinbaum. US President Donald Trump.(Al Drago/Bloomberg)

In a social media post, the US President said negotiations would continue to reach a “deal” between the two countries.

Claudia Sheinbaum also confirmed that development, saying that Mexico and the US will start working on security and commerce.

"Our teams will start working today in two areas: security and commerce," Sheinbaum wrote in a post on X.

Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico's president, speaks during a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.(Bloomberg)

As part of a series of agreements, Mexico will deploy 10,000 members of the National Guard along the border with the United States to fight drug trafficking, she added.

Trump on February 1 had announced tariffs on major US trading partners Canada, Mexico and China. Trump imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports and a 10 per cent on goods from China.

The White House said that President Donald Trump was taking “bold action” to hold Mexico, Canada, and China accountable for their promises of halting illegal immigration and stopping poisonous fentanyl and other drugs from flowing into our country.

In response, Canada also imposed 25% tariffs on US goods as a countermeasure. On the other hand, Mexico said that it would retaliate against tariffs, while China vowed to take "corresponding countermeasures to safeguard our own rights and interests resolutely".

Trump speaks with Canada's Justin Trudeau



Earlier today, Donald Trump also spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the tariffs, adding that they would talk again later in the day.

"Just spoke to Justin Trudeau. Will be speaking to him again at 3:00 P.M," Trump said on his Truth Social network, while pushing his argument that the tariffs were about a "drug war" aimed at stopping the flow of fentanyl.

The interaction comes even as the White House said on Monday it has noticed that Mexico is "serious" about President Trump's executive order on tariffs, but Canada has “misunderstood” it to be a trade war between the neighbouring countries.