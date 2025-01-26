Will 'baffled' Jennifer Aniston shun Barack Obama rumors like last year? ‘She’s upset for Michelle…'

Amidst Jennifer Aniston and former US President Barack Obama's affair rumours, a new report claims that the 55-year-old Friends star's last year decision to shut down the similar speculations was influenced by her personal experience with infidelity suspicions in her marriage to Brad Pitt. She thought that remaining silent would simply “add fuel to the fire.” Jennifer Aniston “barely knows” Barack Obama and she even told her pals that this must be the most “bizarre piece of gossip” she has ever faced in her acting career, insiders told Daily mail.

The speculations are rife that Aniston was romantically involved with the 63-year-old ex-president, who is reportedly heading for divorce with Michelle Obama.

A resurfaced video from October 2024 showed how the Morning Show star refuted the allegations, with Aniston assuring Jimmy Kimmel that the rumor was “absolutely untrue.”

The video of Jennifer correcting the record started going viral after former First Lady Michelle, 61, did not show up for Donald Trump's inauguration or Jimmy Carter's funeral, letting Obama to attend alone.

Jennifer Aniston is ‘totally baffled’, says insiders

According to Daily Mail, insiders have now revealed why the actress has chosen to discontinue her habit of declining to comment on speculations.

Aniston never wanted her people to react or provide any comment, but she changed her stance since she feared that it would only “add fuel to the fire,” a source told the outlet, stressing that she knew the rumors might upset Michelle. “She decided to shut it down before it could get even more out of hand.”

Stressing that she’s “totally baffled” about the ongoing speculations, the source said, “Jen is upset for Michelle because she’s seen stories about the Obamas' marriage being on the rocks and she knows first hand what it is like to be at the center of stories like that.”

The insiders did not disclose Aniston's future plans or whether she intended to respond to rumors.

Barack Obama extends birthday greeting to ‘love of my life’

Obama and Michelle, meanwhile, have been wed for 33 years. The couple are parents two daughters: Sasha, 23, and Malia, 26.

Obama recently posted a heartfelt birthday greeting to Michelle, indicating that there is no problem between them.

Sharing a picture of them holding hands, he captioned the post, “Happy birthday to the love of my life, @MichelleObama.”

“You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it. I’m so lucky to be able to take on life's adventures with you. Love you.”

The former First Lady reshared the post and captioned it as “Love you, honey!”