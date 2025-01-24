‘Political earthquake': Megyn Kelly breaks down Barack and Michelle Obama divorce rumours

Are Barack Obama and Michelle Obama headed for a divorce? This is the question that social media has been asking about the former president’s marriage. Social media has been rife with rumours about the couple, who have been married for over three decades. Expectedly, people have been weighing in on the speculations, trying to determine whether they are true or false. Megyn Kelly is the latest one to join in with her opinion. Barack Obama wished Michelle Obama a happy birthday earlier this month with this picture. (Instagram/@barackobama)

In her latest podcast, the American journalist discussed several topics, including divorce rumours. In her video, she shared speculations linking Barack Obama to Jennifer Anniston.

She breaks down the timeline of when and how the rumours started cropping up. “There seems to be some momentum picking up in the rumour mill about their marriage,” she says. The podcaster added that American author Jessica Reed Kraus posted on her substack on January 15 that Michelle Obama’s absence at Jimmy Carter’s funeral raised eyebrows, but the announcement about her not attending Donald Trump’s inauguration "confirmed that something was going on between her and Barack.”

Kelly continues that the author wrote that she had heard Jennifer Anniston’s name being tied to Barack for months. Kraus cited a DM from an individual who claimed that Anniston allegedly confessed to her inner circle of friends that she and Barack are together.

The next name Kelly mentions about passing a remark about the couple is Meghan McCain. The blogger, in her show, discussed the same topic, suggesting that she heard the same thing as Kraus. A journalist on McCain's show claimed that she heard from “very serious journalists” that the rumours about the Obama couple getting a divorce were true.

“I do not know whether this is true, but if it is, it truly would be a political earthquake in Democrat circles, never mind America,” Kelly says, adding, “I don't remember a presidential divorce in modern history.”

Take a look at the snippet of her podcast:

“I am not at home with them, but it’s not really surprising at this phase of their life,” reporter Tara Palmeri said in her podcast, expressing that she has heard from several sources that the couple “live separate lives.” She added, “And she clearly has very little interest — she’s always hated politics! She did not really like being First Lady.”