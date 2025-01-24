Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff spotted grocery shopping amid marriage trouble rumours. But her plastic bag grabs attention

Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, were recently spotted grocery shopping. The pictures of the couple easing into civilian life has gone viral on social media amid speculation of marriage turmoil. It is not just the couple but the plastic bag the former vice president was seen carrying also attracted people's attention. Many were reminded of the time when she talked about banning plastic straws during her 2019 presidential campaign. Former Vice President Kamala Harris, right, and her husband Doug Emhoff. (Screengrab)

According to the New York Post, it can take decades or even centuries for single-use plastic bags to break down. There is a minimum of a 10-cent fine on single-use plastic bags in California and other states.

“Ban on plastic straw”

During her 2019 campaign, she expressed her support for a ban on plastic straws. It was a part of her environmentalist agenda, reported the outlet. “I think we should,” she said during a CNN Town Hall back in 2019. “We do need to ban the plastic,” she added. However, later she dropped her position on the ban in 2024.

Marriage turmoil rumours:

Social media has been rife with speculations about problems between the Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff. As per DailyMail, she blamed her husband for her loss in the US election and considered him to be a ‘dead weight’.

“There's plenty of blame to go around as far as Kamala is concerned and Doug has his share,” a source told Dailymail. “Doug did Kamala no favors during the election – frankly, he looked like a hypocritical a** after the bombshells that he had got his child's nanny pregnant while married to his first wife and assaulted his ex-girlfriend on the heels of his 'I am woman' crusade’,” the source added.

The couple, however, presented a united front when they attended Donald Trump’s inauguration event. As per reports, Harris has already signed up for a job with a law firm. She would split her time between New York and Los Angeles.