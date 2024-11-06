Indians ask Kamala Harris to ‘book a resort’ as Operation Kamala jokes flood X

With Donald Trump projected to win 23 states in the US presidential elections 2024, it is likely that Kamala Harris’s hopes of becoming the next president will be dashed. However, if you ask Indians on social media - all is not lost yet. Jokes about ‘Operation Kamala’ have started flooding X (formerly Twitter), where some playfully advised the Democrat to ‘book a resort’ for electoral college members. US Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris (AFP)

Operation Kamala jokes

These jokes have their roots in Indian politics, where political parties sometimes "secure" their elected or winning representatives to prevent defections or poaching by rival parties. A number of times, when no party wins a clear majority in an election, there's a risk that rival parties might try to persuade or poach elected members to switch sides. To prevent this, parties often gather their elected candidates and whisk them away by bus to an undisclosed location - often a resort in the outskirts of the city or outside the state.

“Harris madam don't worry I have one solid plan. You round up the electoral college members and book a resort,” X user Vikram Hegde jokingly suggested. “I will tell you the next steps of Operation Kamala,” he added.

The suggestion sparked much hilarity on Indian social media.

“This should normally be a last resort,” quipped one X user in the comments section. “Indeed. Buying MLAs aspect severely lacking,” another joked.

“Kamala Harris should take the electoral college members in a bus and book a resort. It is time to learn #OperationKamala from India,” X user Aditya Karnataki posted.

Fox News has predicted Trump as the winner in the battleground state of Wisconsin, while Edison Research projections show the Republican with 246 electoral votes and Harris with 194. Vice President and Democrat Candidate Kamala Harris will not address supporters tonight, but is expected to speak tomorrow.