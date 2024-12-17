Couple married and divorced 12 times in 40 years. Now they are getting sued by the government

A couple in Austria ran a welfare scam for over 4 decades by repeatedly marrying and divorcing each other. A German newspaper reported that a 73-year-old woman received over $342,000 in widow's pension payments over the years after the death of her first husband in 1981. The couple's first divorce occurred in 1988, after about six years of marriage.(Representational)

But in 1982, she remarried which would have terminated her widow's pension but she received a $28,405 "severance payment" as compensation. The couple used a pension loophole which allowed them to claim compensation after each wedding.

Scam began in 1988

The couple's first divorce occurred in 1988, after about six years of marriage. The cited the strain caused by the husband's frequent absences as the reason behind calling it quits.

After the divorce, her widow's pension was reinstated. But when the couple decided to remarry, she lost access to the pension again. Once more, she received a compensation of $34,000.

This set off a series of divorces and remarriages between the couple who repeated it over 12 times in the past 43 years. Each of their marriages lasted only three years with the woman becoming a bride 13 times.

Every time, the woman regained her widow's pension following her divorce while her lorry driver husband was kept away from home by his job.

Sued by government

The couple recently sued the pension fund after the wife's most recent divorce in May 2022 but pension authorities refused to reinstate her widow's pension, due to the suspicious pattern of their marital history.

"The repeated marriage and subsequent divorce from the same spouse is abusive if the marriage was never truly broken, and the divorces occurred solely to claim a widow's pension," Austria's Supreme Court in Vienna said while dismissing their case.

Their relatives and neighbours claimed that the couple never truly separated and maintained a happy marriage while continuing to live together throughout the decades of separations and patch-ups.

After the court's decision, the Styrian State Police Directorate officially launched a fraud investigation.

While the couple claims to have divorced for the 12th time, authorities have refused to acknowledge the separation. For now, they are still legally married with no more divorces in the near future.