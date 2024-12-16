'Love knows no age limits': Elderly man squats to snap perfect picture for his wife. Watch

A heartwarming video featuring an elderly man going to great lengths to capture the perfect picture of his wife has gone viral, touching the hearts of social media users. The video, shared by a Delhi-based influencer on Instagram, has garnered over 10 million views, with many expressing admiration for the couple's love and devotion. Elderly man’s tender gesture to capture his wife’s photo went viral, inspiring love and admiration.(Instagram/what.she_do)

A beautiful display of love and care

In the video, the elderly man is seen squatting down in an effort to get the best angle for his wife's photo. Dressed in a blue shirt and trousers with a backpack, he carefully adjusts himself to ensure that the moment is captured perfectly. His grace and dedication despite his age have struck a chord with viewers. The gesture speaks volumes about the effort he is willing to put into making his wife feel cherished.

Watch the clip here:

The caption accompanying the video reads, "Basic human need," which resonates deeply with the simplicity and sincerity of the act. It highlights how such small, thoughtful gestures are sometimes the most powerful demonstrations of love.

Social media reacts: Couple goals

The video quickly captured the attention of social media users, who flooded the comments section with heartwarming reactions. One user wrote, "This is what true love looks like," while another added, "Such a beautiful display of care and affection, we all need to see more of this." Many pointed out how the man’s action showed the importance of always making an effort for those we love, no matter the stage of life.

Another user commented, “Couple goals for sure. The way he’s so thoughtful towards her even after all these years.” Others remarked on the gentle, respectful nature of their relationship, with one person writing, "Love is all about little things like this. He made her feel like a queen."

There were also reactions that celebrated the elderly man's energy and vigour, with a user saying, "If only we could all be this graceful with age." Many people shared how the video reminded them of their own relationships, with one user saying, "This is exactly how I want to be with my partner when we’re older."