Elderly man reunites with his wife who was hospitalised for 30 days, his reaction makes people say 'That's true love'

A video capturing the beautiful love-filled relationship of an elderly couple was shared on social media. An Instagram user posted this clip of his grandparents that shows how the couple celebrated their anniversary despite being apart from each other for medical reasons. It also captures how they reacted after being reunited. The image shows the elderly man with his wife, whose love story has won people's hearts. (Instagram/@anishbhagatt)

Instagram user Anish Bhagat shared the video with a caption that reads, "Why am I born in this generation? Hey also I was away from insta because of this. I'm glad things are better at home. Thank you all for sending your blessings her way".

In the video, they are seen sending gifts for each other on their anniversary. They also have a video call while cutting a cake for this special occasion. As the video progresses, it shows the elderly woman, who was admitted to hospital, returning and reuniting with her husband. The video ends with them hugging each other.

Take a look at this beautiful video of the elderly couple:

The video was shared two days ago. Since then, it has collected more than 4.9 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further accumulated several love-filled comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

"You won't find this. You have to build this," posted an Instagram user.

"A startup idea for Anish: Tissue papers," shared another.

"My superpower is crying for strangers on the internet. So wholesome," expressed a third.

"Getting old with your love is the best thing in this whole wide world," commented a fourth.

"I'm crying right now," added a fifth.

"This literally brought tears to my eyes," joined a sixth.

"If not this, then nothing for sure," wrote a seventh.

What are your thoughts on this wholesome video of the elderly couple? Did the video leave you misty-eyed?