From the Obamas to Kamala Harris: Speculation over personal lives fuels frenzy

Barack and Michelle Obama, and Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff - two of America's most powerful couples - could be facing troubles in their marriage according to reports that have ignited a wave of speculation on social media. Reports claimed troubles in the marriage of the Obamas as well as that of Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff.

The speculation intensified in the days leading up to and immediately after Donald Trump's historic inauguration as the 47th president of the United States earlier this week.

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama

The rumours of troubles in the Obamas' personal lives intensified after it was confirmed that Michelle Obama, 61, will not attend Trump's inauguration. Her absence was also notable at Jimmy Carter’s funeral earlier this month. Former US president Barack Obama attended both the high-profile events.

Michelle and Barack Obama have been married for 32 years, and have two daughters, Malia and Sasha. Amid the divorce rumours, Barack Obama posted a sweet birthday note for his wife last week.

Ever since they shot to global spotlight nearly two decades ago, the love story of the Obamas has captured the hearts of their fans worldwide, and the couple is seen as a symbol of enduring partnership and mutual respect in the public eye.

Doug Emhoff a ‘dead weight’ to Kamala Harris?

Former US vice president Kamala Harris's husband Doug Emhoff is being seen as a "dead weight" to her political career.

Last year, Emhoff admitted to cheating on his first wife, Kerstin Emhoff, and having an affair with the family’s nanny. The former second gentleman's Emhoff’s statement follows allegations that the nanny became pregnant and did not keep the baby, though the details surrounding this claim remain unclear.

In October last year, a woman claiming to be Emhoff's former girlfriend, accused him of physically assaulting her at Cannes Film Festival in 2012.

"There's plenty of blame to go around as far as Kamala is concerned and Doug has his share," an unnamed source told DailyMail.

"Doug did Kamala no favours during the election – frankly, he looked like a hypocritical a** after the bombshells that he had got his child's nanny pregnant while married to his first wife and assaulted his ex-girlfriend on the heels of his 'I am woman' crusade'."

The couple, however, attended Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, DC.

Harris and Emhoff flew to Los Angeles after the inauguration and met with firefighters, volunteers and victims of the wildfire. This week, they were even spotted on a grocery run together.