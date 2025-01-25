Menu Explore
Barack Obama spotted dining along amid divorce speculation, Jennifer Aniston romance rumours

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jan 25, 2025 08:12 AM IST

Amid the divorce rumours with Michelle Obama and wild speculations about dating Jennifer Aniston, Barack Obama arrived at an upscale restaurant to dine alone.

Amid the speculations of the separation of Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, a new rumour has cropped up linking the former president to the Friends actor Jennifer Aniston. A magazine earlier did a cover story on this linkup, but recently, social media has been rife with discussions, with some claiming that they are dating each other. A new photo amid this has attracted people’s attention. It shows Obama dining at a DC restaurant. Reportedly, the photo was taken before he attended Donald Trump’s second inauguration. An event in which his wife, Michelle Obama, didn’t accompany him.

Social media is rife with speculations that ex-president Barack Obama is dating actress Jennifer Aniston. (File Photo)
“Cheered by diners”

According to the New York Post, the diners at the restaurant couldn’t control their excitement after the former US president walked inside. They cheered for him at the hip Washington, DC restaurant. “Whoo!” said most while applauding and shouting as the 63-year-old politician entered the restaurant. A woman was also heard shouting, “We miss you!”

The outlet reported that Obama was also seen waving at his fans seated at tables in the restaurant. He visited a place that serves “California-style” pasta dishes and dry-aged Bistecca Alla Fiorentina.

What are the wild rumours?

American author Jessica Reed Kraus posted on her substack on January 15 about Michelle Obama’s absence at Jimmy Carter’s funeral. The post, shared before Trump’s inauguration, also discussed the former first lady not attending the oath-taking ceremony. Kraus said these incidents "confirmed that something was going on between her (Jennifer Aniston) and Barack.”

The author further claimed that she received a DM from someone who said that Jennifer Aniston told her “inner circle” that she was dating the politician.

“Birthday tribute”

A few days earlier, Barack Obama took to Instagram, amid the rumours, to wish his wife a happy birthday. “Happy birthday to the love of my life,” he wrote, sharing a picture of them holding hands while having dinner.

