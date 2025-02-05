BLACKPINK's Lisa all set to team up with pop icons Doja Cat and RAYE for new glamour-pop release, Born Again; read

Get ready for the ultimate musical mashup of the century! An undeniably electric buzz has been surrounding upcoming MV Born Again, helmed by the holy grail of pop — BLACKPINK's Lisa, Doja Cat and RAYE. The trio is ready to deliver an unforgettable fusion of K-pop, American rap, and British pop. As hinted in the poster, Born Again promises to blend vintage glamour with modern pop, creating a visually stunning experience that has already started captivating fans worldwide. With hints of electro-pop amidst the old world allure, it will hopefully be the kind of track that breaks barriers, seamlessly fusing different styles into a fresh new sound. BLACKPINK's Lisa, Doja Cat and RAYE

The magic of this collaboration started when Lisa from BLACKPINK, during an interview with Capital Breakfast’s Jordan North on January 27, expressed her excitement about working with Doja Cat. Lisa revealed that Doja had always been on her dream collaborator list. “I want to team up with Doja Cat,” she said, beaming with excitement. While she joked that they weren’t quite friends yet, the two are both signed to RCA Records, with Lisa under her own LLOUD label and Doja Cat under the Kemosabe Records imprint.

As for the fans? Well, they are absolutely losing it. One fan exclaimed, “TRULY CANNOT WAIT FOR THESE DIVAS,” while another shouted, “GIVE IT UP FOR COLLAB OF THE YEAR, YOU GUYS!” Other comments shared similar sentiments saying, “Oh this is going to be a HIT, I’m so excited!” One more netizen added, “This cover art is giving major vibes — can’t wait to see what magic LISA, Doja Cat, and RAYE cook up together! There’s even been a comparison to the legendary 2000s cover of hit 80s anthem Lady Marmalade by pop stars Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim, Mya and P!nk. Could Born Again really live up to these massive expectations?

Scheduled for release on February 6 at 7 PM ET and February 7 at 9 AM KST, these dates ensure that fans worldwide can catch the track at peak listening times, no matter where they are. But that's not all. The excitement doesn't stop with Born Again. Just weeks after this groundbreaking collaboration, Lisa will also drop her debut solo album Alter Ego on February 28, ensuring that fans get even more of her incredible artistry.

One thing’s for sure though — this collaboration will be one of the biggest music moments of 2025, and quite possibly of the entire decade. With LISA, Doja Cat, and RAYE at the helm, we’re witnessing the birth of something extraordinary.