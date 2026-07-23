Punjab becomes first state to introduce AI as mainstream subject from Class 1 to 12

Punjab has become the first state in the country to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a mainstream subject from Classes 1 to 12, with the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) launching the programme under the 'Sarbat.AI' initiative. The state government said the curriculum will be rolled out in phases across 25,172 schools, eventually covering around 31.5 lakh students. This initiative aims to provide students with essential skills in AI literacy and ethical technology use through a phased curriculum rollout across over 25,000 schools.

The project was launched by Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains in the presence of former Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia, education experts, technology partners and senior officials. According to the government, the initiative aims to equip students with AI literacy, ethical use of technology and future-ready skills from the school level.

Bains said Punjab was moving from leading the Green Revolution to leading the Artificial Intelligence Revolution. He said the curriculum had been developed after studying international practices in countries including Singapore, Finland, the UAE and the US, and aligned with UNESCO's Ethical AI Framework to promote responsible and ethical use of AI.

AI curriculum to be introduced in phases According to the government, the first phase will integrate AI into the Computer Science curriculum for students from Classes 8 to 12 in government and affiliated private schools. Students will be taught through live online classes, recorded lectures, project-based learning, continuous assessments and a dedicated Learning Management System (LMS).

In the second phase, AI education will be extended to students from Classes 1 to 7 with age-appropriate content.

The programme builds on PSEB's earlier AI pilot project conducted in collaboration with FA-AI, which concluded with a statewide AI hackathon. Student projects developed during the pilot were also showcased during the launch event.

The government said the technological implementation of the programme will be led by Neeev AI, with support from Google, Intel, Canva and FA-AI for AI literacy, teacher training, innovation and workforce readiness.

Over 31 lakh students to benefit Bains said the initiative aims to ensure equal access to AI education for every classroom across Punjab. The government said the programme will eventually benefit 25,172 schools and nearly 31.5 lakh students.

In the first phase, 12,424 Computer Science teachers will lead implementation, while more than two lakh teachers across all subjects will be trained gradually to integrate AI into teaching, learning and assessment.

The minister said countries such as China and South Korea had already incorporated AI into school education, and Punjab had decided to take the lead in India. He added that schools had already been equipped with computers, smart panels and other infrastructure required to support digital learning.

Former Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said the initiative established Punjab as a national benchmark in AI education and would help students not only learn to use AI but also innovate and create with the technology. During the event, he also highlighted the need for technology-driven reforms to strengthen examination integrity in the wake of recent paper leak incidents.

PSEB Chairman Amarpal Singh said AI had been integrated into the compulsory Computer Science curriculum and that Computer Science learning outcomes would now be reflected in students' board certificates. He said the focus should be on shaping AI education responsibly to prepare students for emerging technologies.