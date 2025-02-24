Donald Trump planning to sell Nancy Pelosi Federal Building? ‘He is coming after Democrats’

President Donald Trump is considering to sell two iconic Francisco skyscrapers in a bid to save money by skipping building maintenance, according to a new report. The White House is likely to put on sale include the century-old building at 50 United Nations Plaza and the Nancy Pelosi Federal Building on 7th Street. Donald Trump's White House is likely to put on sale include the century-old building at 50 United Nations Plaza and the Nancy Pelosi Federal Building on 7th Street.(AP)

Speaking to KGO, former Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier, without naming Trump, stated that “It's another example of how he is coming after Democrats.”

“He's coming after California, and it's all about payback,” Speier added, that claiming that the sales would hardly make any difference.

“The lease will keep going up and you will end up paying the property taxes of the lessor, whereas you don't pay federal taxes when you are a federal government,” she said.

Know about both iconic San Francisco skyscrapers

The 18-story building was formally dedicated to the former House speaker in December. It was formerly known as the San Francisco Federal Building. It is located on Mission and 7th streets, the area which has long been rife with crime and open-air drug dealing.

On the other hand, the federal building at 50 United Nations Plaza was constructed in the 1930s and it now serves as the regional headquarters of the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

According to KGO-TV and the San Francisco Chronicle both the federal sites in San Francisco were designated as “non-core” assets that may potentially be sold as per GSA document.

In 2023, several government workers employed at the building of the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) were told to work from home due to safety worries around the area, reported San Francisco Chronicle.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, called for the closure of the building due to the rise of drug sales.

The possible building sales coincide with the Trump administration's ongoing attempts to reduce the size of federal government bureaucracy through Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).