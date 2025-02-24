Donald Trump names radio host Dan Bongino as new FBI deputy director

US President Donald Trump on Monday named radio talk show host Dan Bongino as the new deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Radio host Dan Bongino has been named as the new FBI deputy director(Dan Bongino/X)

“Great news for Law Enforcement and American Justice! Dan Bongino, a man of incredible love and passion for our Country, has just been named the next DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF THE FBI, by the man who will be the best ever Director, Kash Patel,” Trump said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

"Dan has a Masters Degree in Psychology from C.U.N.Y., and an MBA from Penn State. He was a member of the New York Police Department (New York’s Finest!), a highly respected Special Agent with the United States Secret Service, and is now one of the most successful Podcasters in the Country, something he is willing and prepared to give up in order to serve. Working with our great new United States Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and Director Patel, Fairness, Justice, Law and Order will be brought back to America, and quickly. Congratulations Dan!" Trump added.

Bongino thanked Trump on X, saying,"Thank you Mr. President, Attorney General Bondi, and Director Patel."

Dan Bongino to be Kash Patel's deputy

Dan Bongino will join as the deputy of Kash Patel, who recently took oath as the FBI director on February 22.

The oath ceremony was administered by US Attorney General Pam Bondi in the Indian Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB) on the White House campus.

She asked Patel to place his hand on the Gita and raise his right hand to take the oath.

"I am living the American dream. Anyone who thinks the American dream is dead, just look right here. You're talking to a first-generation Indian kid who's about to lead the law enforcement community, the greatest nation on God's green earth. That can't happen anywhere else," Patel was quoted by PTI as saying.

New York-born Patel has his roots in Gujarat. However, his parents are from East Africa - his mother is from Tanzania and his father is from Uganda. They came to the US from Canada in 1970.