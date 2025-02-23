Kamala Harris takes veiled dig at Trump as President mocks former VP saying ‘I haven’t heard that name in a while’

Former Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a somber speech on Saturday night at the NAACP Image Awards, referring to the civil rights group as a cornerstone of the Black community and encouraging people to remain strong and steadfast under President Donald Trump. Trump made fun of Kamala Harris earlier in the day at the Conservative Political Action Conference.(Kamala Harris@X)

Many Americans now feel “the weight of history” on them, Harris said as she accepted the NAACP Chairman's Award, which is presented to people who “excel in public service and leverage their unique platforms to ignite and drive meaningful change.” The 56th annual Image Awards was held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in the Los Angeles area.

Stressing that Americans need to have a "sense of urgency", she asserted that "Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty."

“While we have no illusions about what we are up against in this chapter in our American story, this chapter will be written not simply by whoever occupies the oval office nor by the wealthiest among us,” she asserted. “The American story will be written by you. Written by us. By we the people.”

Despite losing to Trump in the previous year's presidential election, Harris became the first woman and person of color to hold the position of vice president.

Trump mocks Harris and Biden

Trump made fun of Harris earlier in the day at the Conservative Political Action Conference, but she made no direct mention of her election defeat or Trump's activities since taking office in her first significant public appearance since leaving government.

Trump mentioned Harris in his 75-minute speech at CPAC, the largest annual meeting of conservative activists.

“Kamala,” declared Trump. “I haven’t heard that name in a while. Nobody ever knows her last name ... But think of it, I was beating Joe badly and they changed him. Think of it, I’m the only one who had to beat two people.”

“He was a sleepy, crooked guy. Terrible, terrible president. He was the worst president in the history of our country ... Every single thing he touched turned to s**t," Trump said while mocking Biden.

At the award ceremony, Harris discussed the cost of liberty, the need to remain vigilant, the pursuit of truth, and the destiny of America.

“Some see the flames on our horizons, the rising waters in our cities, the shadows gathering over our democracy and ask ‘What do we do now?’” Harris said. “But we know exactly what to do, because we have done it before. And we will do it again. We use our power. We organize, mobilize. We educate. We advocate. Our power has never come from having an easy path.”

Former President Barack Obama, the late Representative John Lewis, and the late actor Ruby Dee were among the other recipients of the Chairman's prize.