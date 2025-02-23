Trump critic Joy Reid suffers blow as MSNBC cancels her evening show in major shakeup

MSNBC's Joy Reid's show has been terminated as part of a major restructuring by the network's new president, Rebecca Kutler, according to a new report. Joy Reid

Citing insiders, theNew York Times reported thatAlicia Menendez, Michael Steele, and Symone Sanders Townsend will co-host a new panel show that will be aired at7 pm.

The Times reports that the final edition of Reid's show, “The ReidOut,” which has been an integral part of MSNBC's programming for the previous five years, will broadcast later this week.

This is the first significant overhaul since Kutler took over as president of MSNBC earlier this month.

The Times reports that part of the reshuffle included the removal of weeknight anchor Alex Wagner from her anchor position. The move has been taken in a bid to save the network from poor ratings.

As MSNBC recorded its lowest-rating ever in January, the network looks for ways to renew its primetime roster, more programming adjustments are anticipated.

MSNBC narrowly reached 734,000 viewers between 8 and 11 p.m. ET, while CNN only attracted 522,000.

What to know about Trump critic Joy Reid

One of the most well-known Trump supporters in the mainstream media, Reid has been a network anchor for a long time. He began presenting the weekend talk show “AM Joy” in 2016 and was promoted to anchor the 7 pmslot in 2020.

In recent months, she has delivered a string of notorious tirades, advising Trump supporters to “make your own dinner” for Thanksgiving and to “suffer the consequences of your votes.”

Nielsen Media Research reported in December that Reid's viewership dropped to nearly 50 percentfollowingDonald Trump's winning. MSNBC's primetime viewership plummeted by a staggering 53% after the November5 outcome, but it recovered considerably in the four weeks that followed the inauguration of Trump.

Reid and Stephanie Ruhle, two of MSNBC's most well-known stars, were allegedly offered significant wage reductions that same month if they wished to continue their anchor positions.

Trump blasts MSNBC

This comes a day after President Donald Trump bashed MSNBC as a “threat to our democracy.”

“MSNBC, COMMONLY KNOWN AS MSDNC, IS A THREAT TO OUR DEMOCRACY. SUCH LYING AND MISREPRESENTATION. BAD PEOPLE AT THE TOP,” he said in a post on Truth Social.