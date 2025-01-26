Trump issues brutal warning to MSNBC, Rachel Maddow over Fidel Castro comparison; ‘She’ll be off the air…'

In a ruthless attack on MSNBC, President Donald Trump declared that American cable news channel is “close to death” and its host Rachel Maddow will soon “be off the air.” Donald Trump targetted Rachel Maddow after she compared him to Fidel Castro, the dictator of Cuba.

In a Truth Social post on January 25, the 47th President of the US wrote: “Wow! Rachel Maddow has horrible ratings. She'll be off the air very soon.”

Calling MSNBC and CNN “the enemy of the people,” Trump further stated, “CNN HAS REACHED THE BOTTOM. This is a good thing.”

Trump targetted Maddow after she compared him to Fidel Castro, the dictator of Cuba.

She made the comments on Wednesday while discussing Trump's recent pardons on January 6.

Maddow, who leads MSNBC in ratings, began her on-air tirade with criticism of Stewart Rhodes, the liberated founder of the far-right Oath Keepers.

Rhodes was found guilty of seditious conspiracy for his involvement in the 2021 capitol riot.

Maddow, who supported “defunding the police,” was hesitant to overlook the fact that over 100 police officers were hurt in the insurrection.

What to know about Maddow's recent swipe at Trump

During the show, Maddow specifically mentioned Rhodes and informed the audience: “There are rumors circulating that Trump had wanted to bring his felons - had wanted to bring these guys who violently attacked police and were convicted for it - all to the White House too.”

Maddow seemed to be ad-libbing as she went on to say, “That's the sort of thing that probably sounded great at a Trump rally.”

She further said, “At one of your Fidel Castro, Castro-esque, you know, three and a half hour long rumbly speeches,” providing the contrast without any further clarification.

Trump supporters lambast Rachel Maddow and MSNBC

Reacting to Trump's post, one of his supporters wrote: “Rachel Maddow lies. That is why no one watches her.”

“Both networks have no shame and no conscious,” a second user commented, while a third user chimed in, “Maddow doesn't care. She's made millions every year from MSNBC.”

“Maddow should be held accountable for the lies to America about the Covid vaccine and anything related to covid as well as the slandering statements made about the un vaccinated,” the fourth user remarked.

Is Rachel Maddow getting $30million salary for her weekly show?

In an attempt to draw in lost viewers, Maddow, who had previously scaled back her hosting gig to one night per week, returned to her five-night program for the first 100 days of Trump's presidency.

In December, the new executives of the media firm that runs MSNBC started to convey their need for additional Republican voices on the left-leaning network.

Following this, Maddow decided to keep working with the network for another five years, following which the CEO reportedly slashed her salary by roughly 5 million dollars.

According to reports, she was making $30 million a week for her show, making her the second highest paid television news anchor after Fox News's Sean Hannity, who earns $45 million.