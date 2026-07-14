Who is James Gerald Eckert Jr? NY man busted for making chilling threats against Don Trump Jr, ‘I am going to kill you’

A man from Upstate New York has been arrested for reportedly threatening to kill Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of the former president. James Gerald Eckert Jr., 39, from Upstate New York, faces charges for allegedly threatening Donald Trump Jr. through social media messages. (via REUTERS)

James Gerald Eckert Jr., 39, residing in Rochester, NY, is accused of using his full name to post a series of alarming threats directed at President Trump’s first son in a group chat associated with Don Jr.’s podcast, according to federal prosecutors on Monday.

“Im going to kill you, (expletive), I am going to kill this (expletive) on the screen,” some messages on the feed for "Triggered with Donald Trump Jr." stated, NY Post reported, citing authorities.

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James Gerald Eckert Jr: US Secret Service identified threat against Trump Jr A member of the US Secret Service, who was on duty at Don Jr.'s residence on June 18, identified the threats, as stated in the criminal complaint.

Additionally, Eckert is accused of making multiple threats towards Don Jr. in a disjointed eight-minute video posted on the video platform Rumble while he was viewing a stream of the first son's podcast.

“Your [sic] (expletive) dead, its over guys,” Eckert allegedly said, adding, “I’m going to go to YouTube and be calm and I’m still going to (expletive) kill Trump Junior. We’re going to get to World Peace. (Expletive) die guy. Try to get out of this surviving. (Expletive) you forever. (Expletive) you forever,” according to officials.

Previous accusations against James Gerald Eckert Jr He allegedly threatened Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski and had earlier posted threats against Malik Evans, the Democratic Mayor of Rochester, on a Facebook account that also featured Eckert’s full name, as per the federal authorities.

On June 11, the same account published a menacing message directed at New York State Senator Samra Brook.

The comment on Brook's official Facebook page stated, "You are going to die."

Charges against James Gerald Eckert Jr Eckert faced charges for making threats to kill, kidnap, or cause bodily harm to a member of the President's immediate family, a crime that could result in a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

He appeared for the first time on Monday before US Magistrate Judge Mark W. Pedersen and is being held until a detention hearing scheduled for July 20.