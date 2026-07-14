The Superrich Aren’t Just Buying Mansions—They Want the Entire Block

The ultimate billionaire flex is no longer buying a mansion—or even two. Miami agent Danny Hertzberg of Coldwell Banker Realty said demand for compounds has ramped up as the wealthy look to diversify their portfolios by purchasing real estate

Deep-pocketed buyers are increasingly snapping up neighboring properties to create private compounds, with amenities from parking to padel.

“Landmaxxing”—the quest to optimize one’s land holdings by acquiring more acreage—drove the luxury market during the first part of the year, according to a new midyear report from Coldwell Banker, which said U.S. luxury-property searches doubled in the first five months of the year, compared with 2025. Searches for buildable land are up 97% year-over-year, while searches for distinct properties, including private islands and estates, more than doubled.

Unlike the rest of the housing market, which has been vulnerable to higher interest rates and economic uncertainty, luxury real estate is fueled by lifestyle and massive wealth creation. “If people want to move, and have cash, they can—and they do,” said Mary Lee Blaylock, president of Coldwell Banker Affiliates. Overall, average luxury sales volume from January to May rose 2.8% year-over-year for single-family homes while the median price rose 4.7% to $1.83 million.

Miami agent Danny Hertzberg of Coldwell Banker Realty said demand for compounds has ramped up as the wealthy look to diversify their portfolios by purchasing real estate. “This is more sought-after than the 40,000-square-foot house,” he said. “For some people, it is privacy and security. For others, it is a hedge against inflation.”

Neighbors are the first prospects brokers look to when selling a property, and “very often, people will overpay,” said the Corcoran Group’s Dana Koch.

Some high-profile ‘landmaxxers’ include Ken Griffin, who has spent more than $450 million assembling a 27-acre compound in Palm Beach, and Jeff Bezos, who shelled out more than $230 million for properties on Miami’s Indian Creek Island. Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison is a prolific buyer in Malibu, Calif., Incline Village, Nev., and Manalapan, Fla.

A place for padel and tennis Miami real-estate agent Chad Carroll of Compass said many of his superrich clients now want 200 to 300 feet of water frontage. To get that, piecing together multiple lots is often the only option. “This wasn’t a topic of conversation five years ago,” said Carroll, who recently sold a double lot on Miami Beach’s Palm Island for $40 million.

The seller, home builder Pedro Adrian, had previously combined two parcels to build a roughly 11,600-square-foot house with a tennis court. The buyer was Adrian’s neighbor, venture capitalist Benjamin Ling, who paid $27.9 million for his neighboring waterfront home in 2021, property records show.

On Miami Beach’s Hibiscus Island, investor Ibrahim Al-Rashid built a 10,000-square-foot home on the site of the old Miami Beach Rod & Reel Club, which he bought for $3 million in 2010. When two neighbors decided to sell their homes, he purchased the pair for $12.5 million combined in 2020 and 2021. Ibrahim and his wife, Ryann Al-Rashid, built a guesthouse with a gym and spa, along with a man-made fish pond.

Hertzberg said he has seen clients buy adjacent properties for staff housing, gardening or boating. Last year, businessman Patrick Dovigi spent $48.5 million across three transactions, buying a waterfront house, part of the parcel next door and a non-waterfront lot across the street. Dovigi is adding a gym, spa and cabana next door to the main residence, and a padel court across the street.