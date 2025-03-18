Materialists trailer: Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal get caught in a dramatic love triangle | Watch

Dakota Johnson finds herself in a dramatic love triangle in Celine Song's Materialists. On Tuesday, A24 released the official trailer for the romantic feature, which centres around Lucy, an ambitious New York City matchmaker, who is torn between Randy, played by Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans' John. The clip shows the wealthy suitor and her imperfect ex vying for her affection. Chris Evans, Dakota Johnson, and Pedro Pascal in Celine Song's Materialists(A24)

A24 releases official trailer for Materialists. Here's when it will hit theatres

Materialists is written, directed, and co-produced by Song, who made her directorial debut with, Past Lives. It is set to hit the theatres on June 13. Other producers for the film are David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon, and Pamela Koffler. The Canadian filmmaker received two Oscar nominations for the 2023 romance drama film.

Other cast members for Materialists include Zoë Winters, Marin Ireland, Dasha Nekrasova, Louisa Jacobson, Sawyer Spielberg, and Eddie Cahill. In the new trailer, Evans asks Johnson, “When I see your face, I see wrinkles and children that look like you. So where does that leave us?” Their on-screen chemistry has left netizens in awe.

Fans in awe of Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans on-screen chemistry

Shortly after the trailer was unveiled, fans flocked to social media to share their reactions. “THE CHEMISTRY BETWEEN DAKOTA JOHNSON AND CHRIS EVANS IN MATERIALISTS OH MY GOSH,” a fan wrote on X, sharing a clip of the Madame Web star and Captain America actor.

“THE WAY THEY’RE LOOKING AT EACH OTHER, OMG DAKOTA JOHNSON AND CHRIS EVANS JUST OH MY GOODNESS,” one more fan wrote, while another added, “imagine have to choose between chris evans and pedro pascal, wish we could be dakota johnson in materialists!”